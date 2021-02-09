“Minari” Nominated In 10 Categories For 26th Critics Choice Awards Including Best Picture

“Minari” has been nominated in 10 classes by the American Canadian Critics Choice Affiliation (CCA) for the 26th Critics Choice Awards!

On February 8, the Critics Choice Affiliation revealed that “Minari” had been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor for Steven Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh Jung, Best Younger Actor/Actress for Alan Kim, Best Appearing Ensemble, Best Director for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Authentic Screenplay for Lee Isaac Chung, Best Cinematography for Lachlan Milne, Best International Language Movie, and Best Rating for Emile Mosseri.

Nominated in 10 classes, “Minari” is the movie with the second most nominations, following intently behind David Fincher’s “Mank,” which landed 12 nominations.

Earlier on February 3, “Minari” was nominated for one Golden Globe in the class for Best Movement Picture – International Language. The movie additionally snagged three nominations on the twenty seventh Display Actor Guild (SAG) Awards. Since “Minari” has been nominated in 10 classes for the Critics Choice Awards, critics have seen this as having a constructive impression on their working for the Academy Awards.

“Minari” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton. Based mostly on the director’s real-life experiences, the movie is a few household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to make a brand new life in rural America in the course of the Nineteen Eighties.

Watch Youn Yuh Jung within the movie “Beasts Clawing at Straws“:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)