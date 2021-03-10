“Minari” Scores 6 Nominations For 2021 BAFTA Film Awards

The EE British Academy of Film and Tv Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards has introduced its nominees for this yr’s ceremony, with “Minari” up for six trophies!(*6*)

The film and its crew’s nominations embrace Lee Isaac Chung for Finest Director; Finest Film Not within the English Language (Director Lee Isaac Chung, Producer Christina Oh); Youn Yuh Jung for Finest Supporting Actress; Alan Kim for Finest Supporting Actor; Emile Mosseri for Finest Unique Rating; and Julia Kim for Finest Casting.(*6*)

“Minari” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton. Based mostly on the director’s real-life experiences, the movie is a few household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to begin a brand new life in rural America throughout the Eighties.(*6*)

The film has already gained for Finest Movement Image in a Overseas Language on the 78th Golden Globes, and “Minari” and Alan Kim each grabbed trophies on the twenty sixth Critics Alternative Awards final weekend. Forged members are up for 3 awards on the twenty seventh Display screen Actor Guild Awards, which can be held on April 4.(*6*)

Beforehand, Park Chan Wook’s “The Handmaiden” took dwelling the title of Finest Film Not within the English Language on the 2018 BAFTA Film Awards. Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” gained that award on the 2020 occasion, in addition to the trophy for Finest Unique Screenplay.(*6*)

The 74th BAFTA Film Awards will happen on April 11, broadcasting just about from London’s Royal Albert Corridor.(*6*)

