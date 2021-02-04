“Minari” Starring Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, And Youn Yuh Jung Receives Golden Globe Nomination

The Korean-American movie “Minari” has been nominated for a Golden Globe.

On February 3, the Hollywood International Press Affiliation (HFPA) introduced the nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The movie “Minari” was nominated within the class for Finest Movement Image – International Language. The opposite movies nominated on this class embrace “One other Spherical” (Denmark), “La Llorona” (Guatemala/France), “The Life Forward” (Italy), and “Two of Us” (France/USA). “Minari” is listed as being from the USA of America, however it’s nominated within the International Language class as a result of a lot of the dialogue is in Korean.

There was controversy over the choice to place “Minari” within the class for International Language somewhat than within the class for Drama. In 2019, “Parasite,” which was the primary Korean movie to win the Palme d’Or on the Cannes Movie Competition and later gained Finest Image and three different awards on the 92nd Academy Awards, was additionally excluded from the Finest Movement Image – Drama class on the Golden Globes for a similar cause that the movie shouldn’t be in English. Nevertheless, whereas “Parasite” was a Korean manufacturing, “Minari” was produced and financed by American corporations and the director and a lot of the solid and crew, apart from Han Ye Ri and Youn Yuh Jung, are all American.

Media shops had beforehand speculated on the possibility of veteran actress Youn Yuh Jung being nominated within the class for Finest Efficiency by an Actress in a Supporting Function in Any Movement Image. At present, Youn Yuh Jung has gained 20 awards as Finest Supporting Actress for her function in “Minari” from movie critics associations everywhere in the United States. Nevertheless, the ultimate nominees for this class on the Golden Globes had been Glenn Shut (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”), and Helena Zengel (“Information of the World”).

“Minari” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton. Based mostly on the director’s real-life experiences, the movie is a few household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to make a brand new life in rural America through the Eighties.

