“Minari” Wins Best Foreign Language Film At 78th Golden Globe Awards

“Minari” has received the award for Best Movement Image in a Foreign Language on the 78th Golden Globes.

On February 28 native time, the Hollywood Foreign Press Affiliation (HPFA) held the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, and “Minari” was introduced the winner of Best Movement Image – Foreign Language.

Final 12 months, “Parasite” took house the identical award on the 77th Golden Globes, making it the primary Korean film in historical past to win a Golden Globe.

Nonetheless, as a result of “Minari” is an American movie, there was a substantial quantity of controversy over the choice to put “Minari” within the Foreign Language class, as an alternative of permitting it to compete for the Best Movement Image – Drama award. Though the movie is a U.S. manufacturing with an American director that was filmed in the USA with a principally American solid, the HPFA’s classification guidelines dictate that any movie that’s greater than 50 % in a language apart from English is ineligible for entry into one of the best image race.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” tells the story of a household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to make a brand new life in rural America in the course of the Nineteen Eighties. The movie, which relies on the director’s real-life expertise, stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton.

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “Minari”!

Watch Han Ye Ri in “My Unfamiliar Household” with subtitles beneath:

Watch Now