‘Minari’s’ Alan Kim Signs With CAA

“Minari” star Alan S. Kim has already captured audiences and critics’ hearts, and now the younger star has landed new brokers.

The eight-year-old has signed with CAA for illustration in all areas.

Kim earned rave evaluations for his breakout efficiency as David Yi in Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” which has been nominated for six Academy Awards, together with greatest image. The heartfelt and intimate household drama not too long ago received the Golden Globe Award for greatest international language movie, along with incomes the grand jury prize and viewers award at Sundance, the place it premiered in 2020.

In a ridiculously cute (and now-viral) video interview, Kim opened as much as Selection’s Matt Donnelly about why he auditioned for the function.

“I wished to get an opportunity to simply be well-known and simply be on video and be on an enormous display screen,” Kim mentioned, including that the very best recommendation he’s acquired was from his onscreen father Steven Yeun: “Be your self. Don’t attempt to be anybody else.”

Kim can also be nominated alongside his “Minari” co-stars (Yeun, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han, Noel Cho, Scott Haze and Will Patton) for a SAG ensemble award.

The younger actor’s impressed efficiency has earned particular person recognition as nicely, together with a BAFTA Award nomination for supporting actor, making him one of many youngest nominees within the historical past of the class. Kim stole the present on the 2021 Critics Selection Awards along with his emotional acceptance speech for the very best younger actor honor.

“Oh my goodness, I’m crying,” Kim mentioned, tearing up after thanking the critics and his household. “I hope I will probably be in one other film quickly. … Is that this a dream? Hope it’s not a dream.”

To not fear — Kim has a bunch of upcoming alternatives. He’ll subsequent star reverse Elsie Fisher within the impartial function “Latchkey Children” and seem on Comedy Central’s “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.”

Kim continues to be repped by Mike Smith at Principal Leisure LA.