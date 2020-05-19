Mindy Kaling and Parks and Recreation’s Dan Goor ‘writing Legally Blonde 3’

Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn 9-9 creator Dan Goor will write Legally Blonde 3, nearly 20 years after the primary movie was launched, Deadline reviews.

The third instalment within the comedy franchise will see Reese Witherspoon reprise her function as Elle Woods – the modern Harvard Legislation graduate.

Sitcom star Mindy Kaling is greatest often known as Kelly Kapoor in The Workplace US and for starring as Mindy Lahiri in her personal present The Mindy Venture.

The achieved actor and author lately co-created the Netflix teen comedy By no means Have I Ever, which is impressed by Kaling’s personal childhood as an Indian American teenager.

She’ll reportedly be writing Legally Blonde Three with Dan Goor – the co-creator of police comedy Brooklyn 9-9 and author of Parks and Recreation.

The Legally Blonde sequel can be the second movie that Kaling and Goor are partnering on, after Common gained the rights to provide a marriage comedy starring Priyanka Chopra written by the duo.

MGM initially confirmed in 2018 {that a} third Legally Blonde film was within the works and set to be penned by writers of the unique movie Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah.

Nonetheless, the manufacturing firm have introduced in Kaling and Goor to present Smith and McCullah’s screenplay an “solely new contemporary spin”, in accordance with Deadline.

The movie may even be produced by Hi there Sunshine – Reese Witherspoon’s movie studio.

The primary Legally Blond, which debuted in 2001, amassed nearly $267 million globally, which led to a sequel in 2003 and a 2007 Broadway musical.

