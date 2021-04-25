“Mine” Writer Explains Why Lee Bo Young And Kim Seo Hyung Were Cast As Ambitious Chaebol Wives In Upcoming tvN Drama

The writer of tvN’s upcoming drama “Mine” has shared her thoughts on the four actresses who were chosen for the leading roles!

“Mine” is a new drama about strong and ambitious women who overcome society’s prejudices to discover what’s truly theirs. Lee Bo Young will star in the drama as Seo Hee Soo, a former A-list actress and the wife of the second son of the chaebol family behind Hyowon Group, while Kim Seo Hyung will be starring as Jung Seo Hyun, the elegant, blue-blooded wife of the Hyowon Group family’s eldest son.

Cracks begin to form in the two chaebol daughter-in-laws’ seemingly perfect lives when two new faces—private tutor Kang Ja Kyung (played by Ok Ja Yeon) and young maid Kim Yoo Yeon (played by Jung Yi Seo)—enter the picture. Following the arrival of these two strangers, Seo Hee Seo and Jung Seo Hyun’s worlds are turned upside down in unpredictable ways.

While explaining why the four female leads were cast in their respective roles, “Mine” writer Baek Mi Kyung—who is known for her work on hit dramas like “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon” and “Woman of Dignity”—spoke highly of Lee Bo Young’s and Kim Seo Hyung’s talents and presence.

“As a writer, the fact that I’m able to work with the unfailingly talented actresses Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung is an honor in and of itself,” she said. “Because they’re actresses who are powerful in terms of both their acting and their auras, I think the script became even more powerful after they were cast. Also, they’re so well-suited to their roles that they leave nothing to be desired in terms of matching up with their characters. I think of [their casting] as a blessing.”

As for why Ok Ja Yeon and Kim Yoo Yeon were cast, Baek Mi Kyung shared, “I was drawn to actress Ok Ja Yeon’s air of strength and refined elegance when I first saw her. Her presence and energy were no joke, and she had a look in her eyes that made me think she’d be able to bring the character to life and make her more three-dimensional. She’s an actress that makes me look forward to her future work.”

“I’m also looking forward to actress Jung Yi Seo, who has a pure image that matches her character and who has all the fundamentals down when it comes to acting. I think she’s an actress who will have a lot to show in the future.”

“Mine” will premiere on May 8 at 9 p.m. KST, following the conclusion of tvN’s “Vincenzo.” Check out a teaser for the drama here!

