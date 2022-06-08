Minecraft debuts The Wild, the long-awaited update with new biomes, creatures and more

It was announced last year and is now available in both Java and Bedrock Editions.

Minecraft players are celebrating. The popular game of Mojang has received a new and long-awaited update. Although it was announced at the end of last year, The Wild has not reached the title so far, and is presented with the trailer that you have on these lines.

The update is available in both Java Edition and Bedrock, and all systems will have new features. In this way, both PC and PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android or iOS receive two new biomes which are further detailed on the official website.

The first is the Deep Dark, which will allow us to explore the deepest darkness of the Upper World. On the other hand, the second is Mangrove Swampswhich takes us to some mysterious swamps full of new creatures, objects and construction possibilities.

Along with the new biomes come the allay, the guardian, the frogs and the tadpoles, four new creatures that we can run into in The Wild. Also, there are new blocks to also make new recipes, such as mud, sculk or swamp wood.

Those who prefer to stay away from the update will be able to continue experimenting with the almost endless possibilities of Minecraft, which continues to remain one of the most popular options on the market on both PC, consoles and mobile, leading the rankings even in 2022.

More about: Minecraft, The Wild, Update and Mojang.