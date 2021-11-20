Minecraft Dungeons prepares its first season with date and trailer: try to survive Cloudy Climb

Mojang has also announced the arrival of its Minecraft Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 update.

Minecraft is still one of the greatest hits in the gaming industry, so it was no surprise that his community took an interest in Minecraft Dungeons. A much more adventurous and fresh experience with which to experience the universe of Mojang de a different way. But the developer has not finished here, as we learned when its season system was revealed, so it is already preparing the landing of Cloudy Climb, its first season.

The first season of Minecraft Dungeons will be available on December 14On the game’s website, you can learn more about this first adventure in Minecraft Dungeons, which will arrive on December 14th and will include new and free content. In addition, this season adds various novelties such as an unreleased progression system, weekly challenges, and a procedurally generated tower to test our skills against all kinds of bosses.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs: Part 2 will be released on November 30During the season, players can benefit from everything a point system With which to acquire cosmetic items and unlock rewards such as pets, capes, emotes and more. An option that is expanded with the Adventure Pass, which will allow players who buy it to discover premium rewards.

But the news does not end here, because Mojang has also prepared the arrival of its update Minecraft Caves & Cliffs: Parte 2, which follows in the wake of one of the game’s biggest add-ons. In this sense, the developer will include improvements in the generation of the terrain, higher peaks, more elaborate cave systems, sails and much more from the November 30. This second part of the update will be released in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch y PC) y Minecraft: Java Edition (PC).

There is no doubt that Minecraft continues to harvest huge profits, something that has been achieved with constant updates and new proposals such as the aforementioned Minecraft Dungeons. After all, this game has marked milestones in its first year of life, while the original delivery has been expanding both with content created by Mojang and with mods of the players, as we have seen in hyper-realistic texture packs.

More on: Minecraft Dungeons and Release Date.