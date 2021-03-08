Minecraft Dungeons will have its own arcade machine

The world never ceases to amaze us. And neither is the video game industry. In an age when arcade machines are synonymous with times gone by, Mojang comes along and decides to launch his first Arcade Cabinet. Yes, you read correctly.

The creators of Minecraft have partnered with Play Mechanix to create Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, an arcade version of the game that will come with nine levels. Additionally, players will have three actions at their disposal: Melee, Dodge, and Reach. Of course, at the moment its launch is only planned for the North American market. Will we ever see a Minecraft arcade? Surely the door has been opened.

The news, which has been echoed by VG24 / 7, has been published on the official Minecraft page. And as they say, it will be a really original machine. In fact, they comment that players will receive physical cards to record the changes in their character (better weapons, skins) with 60 cards in total to collect.

It has also been confirmed that the game will launch in late 2021, with a number of machines distributed in North America for testing. And the latter is very important, because if the tests work, a more international launch should not be ruled out.

Finally, the creative director of Play Mechanix, Will Carlin, has explained a little the differences between the version that we all know and this arcade. You can read his statements below: