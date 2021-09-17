Minecraft for Transfer was once the best-selling sport in Spain in August and the second one you’re going to by no means wager: GTA V

The Spanish Best 10 for August does now not have any FIFA, on the gates of its new installment.

Minecraft for Nintendo Transfer was once the best-selling sport in Spain in August, in keeping with GSD knowledge shared through the Spanish Affiliation of Videogames (AEVI). The sport model of Microsoft for Nintendo console has been the nice dominator of the month on all platforms, adopted through that name that continues to be on the best of gross sales week after week, in spite of its 8 years of lifestyles: Grand Robbery Auto V.

GTA V has been criticized through enthusiasts within the remaining week after appearing some other trailer of its next-gen model with out giving any information in regards to the saga, and in addition saying a extend in its subsequent technology release. Or new-new technology, since it is going to be its 3rd degree on sale. However let’s now not beat across the bush an excessive amount of. Again in online game gross sales in Spain, the 3rd most well liked name for August was once Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Some other not unusual identify at the gross sales charts that, for now, has greater than 33 million video games offered international. It is unexpected that Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Minimize does not even make the worldwide Best 10, even if it was once the best-selling PS5 sport in August. In relation to Xbox Collection X | S, the best-selling sport of the month was once Hades, the nice roguelike from the creators of Bastion.

There’s little we will be able to say in regards to the video games in this podium that you do not already know. So sooner than leaving you with the ten best-selling video games in Spain for August, we invite you to check on our web site the research of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Minimize and our evaluation of Hades, the 2 exceptional novelties of the month on next-generation consoles.

Best 10 Spain in August

Minecraft: Nintendo Transfer Version Grand Robbery Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Are compatible Journey Tremendous Mario three-D Global + Bowser’s Fury Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD F1 2021 Minecraft The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

