Minecraft has taken an important step: show that games for iPad do not necessarily have to be tactile

The developers of Minecraft may have taken one of the biggest steps iPadOS needed in terms of gaming. Now the game can be used with keyboard and mouse on iPads (or even on the iPhone), proving that not all App Store game interfaces need to be touch-only. The update that makes it possible is now available on the App Store.

Another step that brings the iPad closer to a computer experience

The result is an experience that’s pretty close to what you could do on a PC, which may cause Minecraft fans to start looking at iPads with Magic Keyboard in a different way. You can even change the game keys for the ones you prefer, according to comments on Fandom.

I just hope that thanks to the popularity of this game, it makes enough of an impact that developers of other games are encouraged to do the same. I’m not saying touch controls aren’t good for gaming, but things like a first person shooter with keyboard and mouse from the iPad can be a pleasure. The iPad would feel like a whole computer if the trend continues.

Minecraft for iOS and iPadOS costs 6.99 euros, has optional integrated purchases and is the most downloaded adventure game on the App Store. Of course, we can also play on macOS using the official client.