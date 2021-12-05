Minecraft helps raise funds for the restoration of an old church in Spain

The recreation of the building in the popular Mojang game would have served to give visibility to the crowdfunding campaign.

Minecraft has long transcended video games to become a true social phenomenon Mojang’s title has accumulated millions of players and during its 10 years of life, it has sold more than 200 million copies. But it is also serving social projects that have used the possibilities that the game offers in unexpected ways.

The association highlights how Minecraft and Emptied Spain can go hand in handIs what has happened in Villamorón, in Burgos. The Association of Friends of Villamorón together with Hispania Nostra has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the restoration of the Church of Villamorón. To give the project more visibility, have trusted Minecraft to recreate a replica of the church.

The association is proud to have launched the first nationwide campaign that uses this video game for this purpose, in a sample that video games like Minecraft can serve to preserve the heritage of the Spain Emptied. The campaign will run until December 11 and at the time of writing this news, it would be close to getting its € 25,000 target.

The Villamorón temple is located in the municipality of Villegas, in Burgos and in the video that they have made for the occasion, the president of the association, Pedro Moreno, has spoken about the interesting use of Minecraft for this project, trusting that other associations are encouraged to use the game for this purpose. The video shows the recreation of the church along with actual images of the building. Mojang’s classic has given us numerous amazing recreations at the hands of dedicated fans.

