Minecraft: Java Edition Has Your Security Compromised, and Mojang Recommends These Steps to Avoid Risks

The developers have already fixed an issue related to an exploit affecting multiple services.

Even though I already have more than 10 years behind his back, Minecraft is still one of the most popular titles of the moment; a fame that continues to grow with the inclusion of his Java Edition to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. However, Mojang has detected a security problem in this version of the game, and that is why it has not taken long to publish a patch to fix this situation and, therefore, it details a series of steps so that users’ systems are not in danger.

As Mojang explains on the Minecraft website, an exploit has caused a security breach in several of the company’s services, something that affects Minecraft: Java Edition. Therefore, and with the intention that players can play without risk, the developers give a series of recommendations to avoid risks.

If you play from the official Minecraft platform and you don’t host any server, you just have to close all the programs run by the game and the launcher. Open the platform again and fixed version of the game will be downloaded automatically. In case you access the title through third-party launchers, Mojang advises that they may not have the automatic update and recommend follow the supplier’s footsteps of said launcher. If this platform does not have the patch, the vulnerability will not be fixed and it will be risky to enter the game.

The thing changes drastically if you host a server, as you will have to follow some very specific steps that we detail below. After all, the procedure changes depending on the version of the game:

Version 1.18 : Update to 1.18.1 if possible. Otherwise, use the same procedure as with version 1.17.x.

: Update to 1.18.1 if possible. Otherwise, use the same procedure as with version 1.17.x. Version 1.17 : Add the following JVM arguments to your startup command line: -Dlog4j2.formatMsgNoLookups = true

: Add the following JVM arguments to your startup command line: -Dlog4j2.formatMsgNoLookups = true Version 1.12-1.16.5 : Download this file and take it to the working directory where the server is running. Then add the following JVM arguments to the startup command line: -Dlog4j.configurationFile = log4j2_112-116.xml

: Download this file and take it to the working directory where the server is running. Then add the following JVM arguments to the startup command line: -Dlog4j.configurationFile = log4j2_112-116.xml Version 1.7-1.11.2 : Download this other file and take it to the working directory where the server is running. Then add the following JVM arguments to the startup command line: -Dlog4j.configurationFile = log4j2_17-111.xml

: Download this other file and take it to the working directory where the server is running. Then add the following JVM arguments to the startup command line: -Dlog4j.configurationFile = log4j2_17-111.xml Versions beyond 1.7 have not been affected by the exploit

Therefore, if you like to create Venetian channels in Minecraft or you are one of those who enjoy a good game of chess in its cubic world, keep these recommendations in mind before starting the game. Because even though Mojang’s title is over a decade old, it still works like a creativity and innovation, something that we were able to see recently with a fundraiser to restore an old church in Spain.

