Minecraft Live 2022 announced: date, time and trailer for the annual event with Mojang game news

Since its official launch way back in 2011, Minecraft has seen numerous additions that have only expanded on an already massive experience, including major updates and some rather quirky collaborations. And, to continue attracting the attention of its thousands of players, now Mojang announces the celebration of its iconic annual event: Minecraft Live 2022.

Minecraft Live 2022 will be broadcast on October 15 at 6:00 p.m.As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, Mojang returns to put all the meat on the grill to raise the expectations of the players for their next direct. In this way, the authors of Minecraft invite us to join a broadcast that will take place through the Minecraft Live website and YouTube next October 15th at 18:00.

What can we expect from this broadcast? According to Microsoft, Minecraft Live 2022 will follow the usual line of the event with news on the classic game of cubes: “The guest list includes new and familiar faces from Mojang Studios, plus our amazing community of content creators. You can also look forward to news on what is coming to minecraft in the coming months, in-depth interviews with the team, a community vote, and much more.”

One of the latest Minecraft news has to do with an increasingly recurring trend in the video game market: NFT. In this sense, Mojang has already said that it is against non-fungible tokens and will ban blockchain technology on its platform. After all, players are already more than happy with a game that allows you to carry out extremely creative ideas.

