Mingi To Continue Hiatus During ATEEZ’s Comeback, Agency Shares He Took Part In Recording Their New Album

ATEEZ’s company has shared an replace on member Mingi’s well being because the group prepares for a comeback.

Mingi went on hiatus final November as a result of psychological anxiousness, and he has been specializing in therapy. ATEEZ not too long ago hinted at a comeback with a teaser picture shared together with the date of March 1, and KQ Leisure introduced on February 5 that Mingi will likely be remaining on hiatus in the course of the group’s comeback. Nevertheless, they shared that he took half in recording the songs for the album earlier than he halted actions.

Good day.

That is KQ Leisure.

First, we specific our gratitude to [ATEEZ’s fans] ATINY on your love and curiosity in ATEEZ. We’re writing to tell you about Mingi’s present situation, participation within the new album, and his actions.

Mingi halted his official actions final November and has been specializing in counseling therapy. He has been present process therapy whereas resting, and presently he’s recovering a way of psychological stability in comparison with when he halted actions. Due to this fact, forward of the discharge of this album, we spoke to Mingi, his mother and father, and the psychology counselor in regards to the state of his restoration and him resuming actions, and it was agreed that there was a lot progress by the counseling therapy.

Nevertheless, it was determined that he’ll focus a bit extra on restoration as everybody agreed that him returning when his well being isn’t fully recovered may additionally trigger extra fear in the long run for the ATEEZ members together with Mingi and for ATINY.

Due to this fact, we ask on your understanding over the truth that for these promotions, ATEEZ will likely be selling with seven members somewhat than as the complete group with all eight members.

Nevertheless, the recording for all of the songs on the brand new album was completed earlier than he halted actions, and so it is possible for you to to listen to Mingi’s voice within the songs.

We ask for ATINY’s help in order that Mingi can return to actions in good well being, and sooner or later we’ll share a discover relating to the standing of his actions.

Thanks.