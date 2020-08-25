Mini assembly elections will be held in 8 seats in UP along with Bihar assembly, announcement soon

UP By-elections: After the eight seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly are vacant, now a mini assembly election may be held in the state in the coming weeks. According to information received from sources, it has been said that bye-elections can be held for eight seats in Uttar Pradesh at the time of Bihar assembly. Out of these eight seats, five seats have become vacant after the death of the members and the remaining three due to other reasons. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi opened Raj, not for seat, because of this he left the Grand Alliance

Among the five members who died accidentally are two ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, who were members of Ghatampur Assembly and Amauha's Naugawan Assembly seats.

Earlier, Virender Singh Sirohi (Bulandshahr) died on 2 March and Paras Nath Yadav of Samajwadi Party, who died on 12 June. Who was a member of the Legislative Assembly from Malhani. At the same time, Janjaya Singh, BJP MLA from Deoria also died on 22 August.

Apart from this, BJP member Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Bangarmau) is among the three other seats declared vacant, who were disqualified after being convicted in the rape case. At the same time, after the High Court declared the election of Abdullah Azam of SP as invalid, the Swar seat in Rampur was declared vacant.

Earlier, the Tundla assembly seat of Firozabad also became vacant after S. P. Singh Baghel was elected to the Lok Sabha from Agra.

The by-election for a vacant seat of the state assembly usually takes place within six months from the date of vacancy, but the by-elections have not been held due to the Corona epidemic. Explain that out of the eight seats to be vacated, six belong to BJP and two to Samajwadi Party (SP).