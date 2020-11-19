Mini Lockwon in Delhi Again? Around 7500 new cases in Delhi again, Health Minister said – ban may be imposed in crowded area

Mini Lockdwon in Delhi News: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday that there would not be a lockdown in the national capital again as “it is not needed” but restrictions could be imposed in some crowded areas to prevent the spread of Kovid-19. . Talking to reporters, Jain said that the Delhi government is conducting a large-scale investigation to find out the infection and it will be further enhanced. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus: 131 patients died of Kovid-19 in Delhi in one day, CM Kejriwal convened all-party meeting

7,486 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Delhi on Wednesday while 131 more patients died due to infection. This information was provided by officers. Officials said that this is the highest ever death toll from Kovid-19 in a single day. In Delhi, the rate of infection is 12.03 percent. Currently 42,458 patients of Kovid-19 are undergoing treatment in the city.

Is there going to be a lockdown in Delhi once again ..?

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation of the Kovid-19 epidemic in Delhi. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. Since October 28 in Delhi, a significant increase has been reported in new cases of Kovid-19.

Asked about speculation of a lockdown in Delhi again, Jain said, “There will be no lockdown in Delhi and there is no need for it.” We learned from an earlier lockdown. However, restrictions can be imposed in some crowded areas. ”

On Monday, Jain had said that there was no possibility of a lockdown in the national capital again as the peak of the third wave of corona virus has come out. . We have enough doctors in the hospital. “