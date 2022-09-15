Mining Ethereum will be totally different: a GPU explosion is coming in Wallapop

The change of philosophy of Ethereum in the end is a reality. After finishing the countdown that even showed Google, the event ‘The Merge’ has concluded, happening to have this cryptocurrency greater efficiency and also a change in the mining system. This has provoked numerous reactions in the different social networks by showing that it is no longer necessary to have a good GPU to be able to carry out a mining process, causing many miners to end up putting them up for sale in second-hand stores such as Wallapop.

This transition has not been completed in a few days. This process began in 2016 in order to a change of mechanism from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. A priori, this is a change that will not affect people who are dedicated to buying and selling this type of cryptocurrency, but miners will be affected by the disappearance of this concept.

Ethereum leaves behind classic mining and intensive use of GPUs

Until now, the PoW mechanism required a great deal of processing power as there was constant competition between several computers to be able to solve mathematical problems. This caused that GPUs became quite expensive and ended up disappearing from the market completely. But the main problem was energy consumption, something that is now undoubtedly a serious problem due to the great crisis we are going through.





Now the mining system goes to ‘stalking’, which it does not focus on solving complex mathematical problems, now having to validate transactions according to the participation rate of each user. But the problem that arises is that there are many doubts about a system that is completely new. In this case the experts say that if it works well it can be a real success, but if it works badly we will see how the value of the currency and others is reduced.

According to the Ethereum foundation, a reduction of energy consumption by 99.95% along with significant security enhancements. And it is that this news also represents a great change for all video game lovers, since the market is going to suffer a reduction in prices and also the availability of GPUs. This adds to the fact that people who were mining even with numerous GPUs are not going to be able to give them any kind of utility.

This will surely many end up in Wallapop causing an increase in sales of these in the second-hand market. Without a doubt, it can become great news for those people who want to build their own computer at a reduced price with second-hand parts. This is something that we have already seen in the past where a lot of material related to cryptocurrencies has been sold when it ended up falling in value.

As this type of hardware is no longer required in order to have a good mining experience, this type of user will stop acquiring them en masse. Yes ok, the Ethereum market is still going to have to adapt to this new evolution that it is experiencingsince at the moment the evolution of the network has only been completed by 40%.