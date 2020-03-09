Mining giant given millions in grant by Coalition from fund for Indigenous disadvantage

Fortescue Metals, Wesfarmers and the Brisbane Broncos NRL employees gained grants licensed through Nigel Scullion

Mining huge Fortescue Metals, retail huge Wesfarmers, two NRL golf gear, and Catholic and Anglican welfare organisations had been awarded tons of of 1000’s of bucks from a fund for relieving Indigenous draw back.

The earlier Indigenous affairs minister Nigel Scullion licensed better than $560m worth of funding in his final six weeks inside the place ahead of the announcement of the federal election in 2019.

Proceed learning…

