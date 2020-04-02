‘Minions: Rise of Gru,’ ‘Sing 2’ Release Dates Pushed Back, ‘Wicked’ Indefinitely Delayed

Common Photos is shaking up its launch calendar, setting new dates for Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and “Sing 2.”

The “Minions” sequel will now hit theaters subsequent summer season, on July 2, 2021. “Sing 2,” initially set to open on that date, has been pushed to Dec. 22, 2021, leaving “Depraved,” an adaptation of the Broadway musical, undated.

Final week, Common introduced that “Minions: The Rise of Gru” could be delayed as a result of Illumination needed to shut its studios in France. Because of this, post-production work wouldn’t be accomplished by the its July 3, 2020, launch. However even when “Minions: The Rise of Gru” was prepared for the massive display in time, there’s an opportunity that cinemas throughout the nation will nonetheless be shuttered properly into summer season.

Blockbuster season, the stretch between Could and August that usually brings in probably the most revenues for film theaters, seems to be to be completely upended as a result of closures. Common’s announcement comes as each Hollywood studio has been pressured to shuffle round main movies in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent closure of film theaters.

Different summer season tentpoles which have been shifted embody fellow studio title “F9,” in addition to Disney’s “Black Widow,” Warner Bros. “Marvel Girl 1984,” Sony’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and MGM’s “No Time to Die.” That implies that within the occasion that multiplexes are reopened by summer season, there may not be any new motion pictures to supply.

Each exhibitors and studios have been massively impacted by the closures. After theaters nationwide have been pressured to close their doorways, an estimated 150,000 staff have been furloughed or let go completely. AMC Theatres, the nation’s greatest theater chain, furloughed all staff, together with its CEO. In the meantime Regal Cinemas quickly lower staff wages whereas theaters are closed to keep away from furloughs.