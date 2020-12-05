Entertainment

Minister Anil Vij turns out to be COVID-19 positive despite being vaccinated in trial of Corona Vaccine

December 5, 2020
2 Min Read

Haryana minister Anil Vij announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin vaccine at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has turned positive despite being vaccinated two weeks ago under the third phase trial of Corona Vaccine. Also Read – COVID-19 Latest News: Corona Case In India Crosses 96 Lakh, Death Toll Tomorrow Will Be Over 1.40 Lakh

Haryana Minister Anil Vij has said on his Twitter that his COVID-19 has turned positive. In a hospital in Ambala, he was given a dose of vaccine on November 20 under a third phase trial of Covaxin. In order to protect against corona, this third phase trial of the vaccine of the Indian government company Bharat Biotech started.

He was vaccinated at a hospital in Ambala. This vaccine was given to Minister Vij under the supervision of doctors of Rohtak PGI. He was to be given another dose of this vaccine after 28 days.

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

