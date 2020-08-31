Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in the meeting, Air India will be privatized by this year

new Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in his statement issued on Saturday that the government should not run the airport and airlines. Also, Puri has expressed the possibility that Air India can be privatized in the year 2020 itself. Let us know that recently, many airports in the country have been leased under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model by the Government of India. Recently, Adani was given on lease to Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala to the group. However, the Kerala government is opposing the deal because according to the verified documents, the central government had to hand it over to the Kerala government before handing it over to any private hands as the cost of construction of this airport was borne by the Kerala government. Also Read – Seven Air India passengers found corona positive three days after reaching New Zealand from Delhi

Talking in a virtual meeting on the Namo app, Puri said that I tell you from the heart that the government should not run airports and airlines. We will also have to privatize Air India, which I hope will be completed by this year. He said that business entities are not compelled to obey the government laws, in such a situation, if the government operates airports and airlines, then they will have to follow the government laws.

Let us know that under the PPP model of the Adani Group, the domination in the area of ​​leasing the airport is increasing. The Adani Group is preparing to buy 74 percent stake in Mumbai's international airport. Also, Adani Group currently has Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Mangalore. They have been given on a 50-year lease by the government.