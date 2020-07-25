Minister Imarti Devi went to BJP from Congress, said- Digvijay and Kamal Nath are Nag, Jyotiraditya Scindia is lion

new Delhi: After leaving the Congress and joining the BJP, Timber Devi, who became a minister in Shivraj Singh Chauhan government, has attacked Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Congress leader Arun Yadav. Imarti Devi told Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Arun Yadav to be a snake and said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is a lion. Also Read – Corona happened to Shivraj Chauhan, Kamal Nath stammered – When we were serious about the virus, then you…

Attacking the Congress, Imrati Devi said that first Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Arun Yadav should form unity in their party. Digvijay Singh is a Nag, Kamal Nath is a Nag or Arun Yadav is a Nag. They are eating their own party. Scindia ji has supported a party for the public and for the farmers. He is a lion, not a snake. Nag is the one who is failing his own parties

Let me tell you that Congress leader Arun Yadav had tweeted on Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulating Nagpanchami. This tweet was in discussion. In 2018, Timati Devi contested on a Congress ticket and won. She joined BJP with Scindia a few months ago. She has resigned from the assembly seat, on which elections are to be held.