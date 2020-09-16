Minister of State for Home said- no Chinese intrusion in 6 months, Congress bid – insult the martyrs, clarify the situation government

new Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday criticized the government for the statement of Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai about the Chinese intrusion in the last six months, saying it was an insult to the martyrdom of Indian soldiers who were martyred in the Galvan Valley and the impasse along the border with China The government should clarify the situation. Also Read – Government of India will continue to give a befitting reply to China, BSP is with government and army: Mayawati

The party also claimed that despite China’s aggressive behavior, the government has maintained a business relationship with it and has taken huge loans. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “You understand the chronology. The Prime Minister said that no one entered the border. Then took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then the Defense Minister said that China had encroached upon the country. Now the Minister of State for Home said that there was no encroachment. ” Rahul Gandhi asked, “Modi government is with Indian Army or with China? What is so afraid? ” Also Read – Big Reveal: RJD is the most tainted leader, this party is the least, know their horoscope

Party spokesperson Pawan Kheda told media persons, “The government on Tuesday admitted in Parliament that a loan of Rs 9202 crore was taken from the Asian Infrastructure Development Bank in Beijing. This exposed the Modi government’s policy to curb business relations with China. ” Also Read – India-China Standoff In Ladakh: India and China fire 100-200 warning shots near Pangong Lake in early September – report

The Congress questioned, “We want to ask Foreign Minister S Jaishankar whether he still stands by his statement that business relations cannot be normalized in view of China’s unilateral attempt to change the situation at the ground level on the border?” Kheda said that the country is shocked by the Modi Government’s double standards in dealing with the situation related to China’s regional aggression.

Taking a written reply to a question given by Rai in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress Spokesperson said, “The Minister of State for Home said in Parliament that there was no intrusion in the last six months along the border with China.

The Congress spokesperson asked, “Did the confrontation in the Galvan Valley take place along the Chinese border?” Is the government blaming the Indian Army for its entry into enemy territory? ” This is an insult to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers who were martyred on the night of June 15 in Galvan Valley. He said that the government should clarify the situation on the border with China.

Explain that the government said on Wednesday that there has been no intrusion on the Indo-China border in the last six months, while in this period there have been 47 cases of infiltration attempts on the Indo-Pak border. The Union Minister said, “No case of infiltration on the Indo-China border has come to light in the last six months.”

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that in the last three years 594 attempts of infiltration by Pakistani terrorists were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 312 intrusions occurred.