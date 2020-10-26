Minister of Yogi government said – PM Modi has decided when to go to war with Pakistan and China

new Delhi: Uttar Pradesh government minister and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said that India will be at war with China and Pakistan. And when this war will happen, this Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) has decided. The Prime Minister has dated the war with Pakistan and China. The video of this talk of Swatantra Dev Singh is now going viral on social media. Also Read – UP BJP President’s clarification in case of blossoming on Ballia MLA, said this …

Swatantra Dev Singh is the Transport Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, he is also the state president of the BJP. Swatantra Dev Singh had recently reached Sikandarpur assembly constituency in Ballia. Here he went to a religious program. During this time, he said that the way Article 370 was removed and Ram temple started to be built, similarly India will be at war with China and Pakistan, and PM Modi knows about it.

The video of this statement of the minister is going viral on social media at a religious function held at the residence of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav in Ballia. Interestingly, the BJP MLA himself released this video to make it viral.