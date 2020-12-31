Minister Satyendra Jain gave a big information about the passengers who returned from Britain, said – New Corona strain infected in Delhi …

new Delhi: In the surveillance drive (surveillance drive) conducted by the Delhi government, no person who came in contact with coronavirus patients with the new strain of Britain has been found positive. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said this on Thursday. Jain said that all the contacts of Kovid-19 patients infected with the stain mutant (mutant) of Novel Coronavirus were tested by the government, but none of the exposed persons were found to be infected. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal: Kovid-19 Vaccination Rehearsal in All States and Union Territories on January 2

He said, “We have tested all the contacts of UK strain infection patients.” No one has been found to be infected. ” IANS had informed that the number of potential infected persons of the new strain has increased to 38 in Delhi. All 38 patients have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital. Of these, 17 have returned from Britain, while the rest are in contact with them. Also Read – Night Curfew: New Year Party enjoyed gritty in this state, Night curfew will be applicable throughout the night

Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of Delhi Government Hospital said, “All the patients found infected with the new variant have been kept in separate rooms in a special ward designated for suspected patients.” Also Read – Warning of experts, poor air quality is quite fatal for people infected with corona virus

Apart from this, the AAP government has quarantined about 200 people, who have returned from the UK within a month or have come in contact with those passengers. They are placed in two centers established at Aerocity and Chhatarpur.

The Delhi government has identified more than 14,000 passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport since 25 November. About 4,000 of these people live in Delhi. The Delhi government has designated the 2,000-bed LNJP Hospital as the nodal center to quarantine the suspects of the new strain of Kovid-19.