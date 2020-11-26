Ministers in Madhya Pradesh will now have to give report card every month, rating will also be fixed, new rule of Shivraj government

Madhya Pradesh News: The ministers of Madhya Pradesh will have to give their department’s report card every month. Also their rating will be decided. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, “A road map of self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh is ready.” Ministers should implement this fast. We do not have to waste a single day. We have to give results. Ministers review departmental works with departmental officers every Monday. Madhya Pradesh has to remain number one in every plan of the Center. Every month the work of each department will be rated. We have to ensure rapid development of the state and welfare of the people, as well as to ensure good governance in the state. ” Also Read – Horrific: The person locked the whole family in the room and lit it alive, he also hanged himself

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) said in the cabinet meeting that "we have to find a way out in the financial crisis. In every scheme of the Center, we should try our best to get maximum amount for the state. " Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that online progress of every department is received daily on CM Dashboard, which will be reviewed regularly. They will make a first-hand review of each plan.

The Chief Minister said, "Good governance is the responsibility of all of us in the state. While the people should get the benefit of the schemes on time, law and peace system should be strengthened in the state. It is our resolve to destroy anti-social elements, goons, miscreants, mafias. For this, we are also making new laws. " The Chief Minister said that religious conversion will not be tolerated at all in the state by getting trapped in the web of love. Constant action is being taken in the state against impostors and hypocrites.