Ministers’ salary will be cut by 30% in MP, CM appeals to MLAs to donate

new Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has taken a big decision amidst a weakening economy due to Coronavirus. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan has asked all the ministers of the state government to deposit 30 percent of his salary in CM Relief Fund. The Chief Minister has also appealed to all the MLAs of the party to donate during this crisis. The CM himself started it and deposited about one and a quarter lakh rupees in relief fund at the rate of thirty percent of his quota for three months.

Please tell that CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan was found infected with corona a few days ago, after which he was admitted to Viva Hospital. On Friday, he spoke to ministers and MLAs through video conferencing from the hospital itself.

I appeal to all MLAs to contribute 30% of their salaries for 3 months towards CM Relief Fund, in the fight against # COVID19. I also appeal to the people to give their contribution in the fund: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan https://t.co/n0ZRg5C8HN
– ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Minister Gopal Bhargava has said to deposit 30 percent of salary in CM Relief Fund for one year. CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that no decision has been taken on whether to run it for a year, he said that if the need is felt about it, we will think on it.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan has just deposited the money in the relief fund as per the last three months. He said that he will deposit the funds in the relief fund in the next three months. He said that the economy of the state has been severely affected due to the virus, so the government will stop all unnecessary expenses.