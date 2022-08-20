Ministry of Defense orders “immediate suspension” of recruitment by the National Army

Iván Velásquez, Minister of Defense. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria/File Photo

The Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, pointed out on Twitter the practice of recruiting young people by the army through the streets of cities, which he rejected, leaving a clear message that this exercise be immediately suspended, definitively closing the possibility that young people are transferred to barracks.

“The Army cannot retain and take any citizen to military barracks or districts to incorporate them into the service. It is an illegal practice that must be stopped immediately.” commented.

Since the beginning of August, the minister referred to the new perspective on the way in which young men should serve, since the vision of the country that is to be built under the government of Gustavo Petro, who assumed the reins of the country on the 7th of August, is from a country at war moving towards peace.

You may be interested in: The president of the Colombian Stock Exchange describes the proposal to tax dividends as unfortunate

“I wish they were all volunteers. I hope that compulsory military service be abolished, “said Velásquez when he had been appointed to the defense portfolio by Petro.

In Colombia, according to Law 1861 of 2017 “Every Colombian male is obliged to define his military situation as a first or second class reservist, from the date he reaches majority and until the day he turns 50 years of age.”

Can read: Attorney General of Venezuela said that this month he ratified investigation in Monomers

However, it also clarifies that there are practices that cannot be carried out by the Public Force so that more men join the Army and Police, because on many occasions, especially in the past, cases were known in which they went up to the young people who went through the streets to the military trucks to enlist them, barely notifying their families.

The law also establishes: “For no reason will the public force be allowed to carry out arrests or surprise operations to apprehend Colombians who at that time had not presented themselves or performed their mandatory military service.”

Even so, all male citizens must solve their military situation in any case, taking into account that it is also a constitutional duty. Men who have reached the age of majority must go to any Military District to register and start the process to find out if they belong to the young people who can be exempted, according to the officials who determine in the law the causes for this condition, or to enter the military service.

In the case of women, the provision of military service is not stipulated as a compulsory order, however, in Article 4, paragraph 1 it reads: “Women may perform military service voluntarily and it will be mandatory when the circumstances of the country require it and the national government determines it, and they will be entitled to the incentives and privileges established by this law.”

The announcement and order of the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, is celebrated by several citizens who did not hesitate to leave a message supporting the warning: “Mr. Minister. With all due respect, you can give the order. The message you just wrote can be written by me. You are the second in line of command, you can well order the army not to continue with this practice” and “Thank you, Mr. Minister, We hope that from tomorrow young people can travel without fear through the cities; A hug”, reads in the comments after Velásquez’s tweet.

