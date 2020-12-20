Ministry of Health convened emergency meeting due to new type of uncontrolled Coronavirus in Britain

Mutant Coronavirus Spreads Rapidly In UK: The Union Health Ministry has convened an emergency meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) on Monday to discuss the new strain of corona virus in Britain. It is believed that a new type of Coronavirus is responsible for spreading the infection rapidly in Britain. Several countries in the European Union have banned flights from the UK after the UK government issued a warning that the virus would be ‘out of control’. At the same time, Britain has also implemented strict lockdown since Sunday. Also Read – Covid-19 Vaccine News Update: Should anyone who has recovered from Corona take vaccine or not? Health Ministry gave this answer

A source said, 'Due to the new type of corona virus in Britain, a joint monitoring group will meet on Monday under the chairmanship of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) to discuss it. Representative of the World Health Organization in India, Dr. Rodericko H. Offrin, who is a member of JMG, can also attend the meeting.

Strict lockdown enforced in Britain

Lockdown has been implemented in the UK with strict restrictions on increasing the rate of infection from a new strain of Corona virus. Due to this, millions of people have been forced to stay inside the houses. Shops and establishments of non-essential items have also been closed. It is believed that a new type of corona virus is responsible for spreading the infection in the country rapidly.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday evening about the new strict restrictions. The five-day proposed ‘Christmas Bubble’ program has also been canceled. It was decided to first relax restrictions for the Christmas program, but now Johnson has decided to tighten the restrictions. Johnson said on Saturday that many areas of the capital and southern England fall under the third category of sanctions, which are very strict restrictions. He said that now the fourth phase of sanctions will be implemented, making them more strict.

Many countries banned flights to Britain

After the new type of corona virus came out in South England, many European Union countries have banned flights coming from Britain so that the outbreak does not reach their countries. Meanwhile, Germany is also considering restricting flights from the UK, while the Netherlands has banned flights from the UK until at least the end of this year.

At the same time, Belgium has announced a ban on UK flights from Sunday midnight to the next 24 hours. At the same time, the movement of British rail services has also been banned. Meanwhile, Austria and Italy have said that they will ban flights coming from Britain. However, he refused to share any information regarding the timing of the ban.

