Minnesota Police Officer Charged With Murder in Death of George Floyd – Variety

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video utilizing his knee to pin down George Floyd, has been charged with third-degree homicide and manslaughter.

Minnesota Public Security Commissioner John Harrington, who made the Friday announcement at a quick information convention, mentioned he didn’t have details about the costs, or in regards to the standing of three different officers who had been on the scene of Floyd’s arrest.

Chauvin was captured on video Could 25 urgent his knee into Floyd’s neck because the handcuffed 46-year-old Floyd repeatedly mentioned, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd later died.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz mentioned at a separate information convention earlier Friday that the unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul this week is the outcome of “generations of ache, of anguish” over racism in policing.

“Their voices went unheard, and now generations of ache is manifesting itself in entrance of the world,” Walz mentioned. “And the world is watching.”

Protesters have demanded that 4 now-fired officers be arrested in the case. Chauvin is the primary to be taken into custody. Hennepin County Lawyer Mike Freeman mentioned he anticipated prices towards the opposite three officers concerned in the incident.

“We entrust our law enforcement officials to make use of sure quantities of pressure to do their job to guard us,” Freeman mentioned. “They commit a prison act in the event that they use this pressure unreasonably.”

Freeman mentioned the proof in the case features a cellular phone video of the incident, physique worn cameras, witness statements, a preliminary report from health worker, and discussions with an professional.

Floyd’s demise set off days of protests in Minneapolis and throughout the nation as demonstrators additionally spoke out towards different latest killings of black women and men.