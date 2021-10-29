Minnesota Timberwolves sent Leandro Bolmaro to its affiliate: the reasons

A week ago there was a true milestone for Argentine basketball, when Leandro Bolmaro had its presentation in Minnesota Timberwolves and He became the youngest Albiceleste representative to officially play in the NBA, at 21 years and 39 days.

The guard-guard from Las Varillas played five minutes and scored two points (two free) in their first official duel. His jump to the field of play took place in the last quarter, without the pressure of the battle for the result, since the victory by 124 a 106 in view of Houston Rockets allowed their entry. The Argentine shared the base with Jaylen Nowell, missed a layup after beating an opponent with a dribble and then received a lack of David Nwaba who took him to the free line when the score was 122-106 in favor of his team. He scored both, which were enthusiastically applauded by his teammates and the coaching staff (which includes his compatriot Pablo Prigioni), aware of the value of the special moment that the Cordovan lived.

“I worked hard to get here, it was with sacrifice. I left my family, my friends and my home as a child. Every day I trained like today. There is not a day that I have all the free time, I am always doing something. I think I really deserve it because of how I worked. Now I want to earn minutes “, the Cordovan had said in the preview of his debut.

However, in the last hours Leandro Bolmaro was sent to the affiliate of the franchise that is active in the G-League, with the aim of continuing to gain experience. Therefore, your immediate future will be in Iowa Wolves.

The Cordoba, who signed with Minnesota on September 18 from Barcelona he got the urge to have his NBA debut during the brief minutes he played against Houston Rockets. In any case, the idea of ​​the franchise is for the Argentine to add experience and continue to develop in the various aspects of the competition, given that throughout the season, Bolmaro can be called at any time to rejoin the squad of the Timberwolves.

With Bolmaro, Minnesota also sent the Wolves de Iowa to the base McKinley Wright IV. In other words, with his departure, there are now two Argentines left in the main NBA tournament: Facundo Campazzo, at the Denver Nuggets, and Gabriel Deck, in Oklahoma City Thunder. Anyway, the admirer of Manu Ginobili, who dabbled in athletics before embracing the orange ball, became the 15th Argentine to be a formal part of the NBA. While his next goals will be set in the G-League, his talent will allow him to return to the top competition in international basketball.

