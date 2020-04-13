General News

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Cities’ mother passes away due to coronavirus, family spokesperson says

April 13, 2020
Minnesota Timberwolves’ superstar Karl-Anthony Cities’ mother, Jacqueline Cities, gave up the ghost on Monday due to complications on account of the coronavirus, in line with a commentary from a Cities family spokesperson.



