Minnie Driver Interview Podcast Asks Celeb Guests Same Seven Questions

Minnie Driver, in her first-ever podcast, will plumb the psyches of celeb friends with the identical inventory checklist of questions — seven existential queries geared toward discovering frequent human truths.

The actor and singer-songwriter’s “Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver,” an iHeartRadio authentic podcast, will premiere March 24 with new episodes airing each Wednesday.

The podcast’s format was impressed by Vainness Truthful’s long-running Proust Questionnaire characteristic, Driver informed Selection. “I really feel like podcasts will be terribly wayward, and I wished to create one thing disciplined round a jumping-off level,” she stated. “It appears to be like tame — nevertheless it’s fairly fierce.”

Driver stated that for her, the podcast is about “discovering inventive diversification throughout lockdown. I felt like throughout the pandemic, it was a extremely fantastic approach of connecting folks… and discovering out what folks take into consideration their life.”

Within the premiere episode, Driver’s visitor is award-winning actor Viola Davis, who shares the story of her journey to Gambia when she was learning at Juilliard; the teachings and ache of shedding her father; and the way the 8-year-old model of herself helps her discover pleasure. Upcoming friends on Driver’s podcasts will embody Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, journalist Ronan Farrow, Tony-nominated playwright Jeremy O. Harris and actor-filmmaker-author Alan Cumming.

For the report, the seven questions that Driver poses to every visitor are: When and the place have been you happiest?; What high quality do you want least about your self?; What relationship — actual or fictionalized — defines love on your?; What could be your final meal?; What individual, place or expertise has most altered your life?; What query would you most like answered?; and What in your life has grown out of a private catastrophe?

Driver is coping with her personal private grief over the demise of her mom, Gaynor Churchward, this previous Sunday. Driver’s personal final meal? Her mother’s roast hen and apple-and-blackberry crumble. “That will likely be perpetually my final meal,” she stated. “Sublimely scrumptious and comforting.”

For the podcast, Driver compiled a goal checklist of interview topics after “fascinated with folks at events I wanted I had gone as much as and launched myself however was too shy,” including: “I will need to have referred to as everybody in my contacts no less than as soon as.”

“Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver” is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Community and will likely be obtainable on a number of podcast platforms, together with on iHeartRadio (at this hyperlink), Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The corporate is concentrating on 12-15 episodes for the preliminary run, with the choice for extra.

“Minnie has a rapport along with her friends and viewers that’s so real and magnetic, and we’re excited for folks to listen to the unimaginable tales she uncovers along with her friends all through the collection,” stated Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.

Driver is finest recognized for her roles in “Good Will Looking,” “Phantom of the Opera,” FX’s “The Riches” and ABC’s “Speechless.” Most lately, she was forged within the upcoming Season 2 of “Trendy Love” at Amazon Studios. Driver is repped by CAA, Unbiased Expertise Group, Untitled Leisure and Morris Yorn.

As a teen, Driver started singing and taking part in guitar in London jazz golf equipment, whereas incomes her diploma in drama from the Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Artwork. Along with her appearing profession, she’s launched three critically acclaimed solo albums.

Take heed to the trailer for “Minnie Questions With Minnie Driver”: