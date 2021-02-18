Minnie Driver Joins ‘Trendy Love’ Season 2 at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Minnie Driver has been solid within the upcoming Season 2 of “Trendy Love” at Amazon, Selection has realized solely.

Particulars of Driver’s character within the episodic anthology sequence are being stored underneath wraps. On the time of this publishing no different stars have been confirmed for Season 2. A few of the actors who appeared in Season 1 had been Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Andy Garcia, Dev Patel, and Catherine Keener.

The sequence is described as an exploration of affection in all of its difficult and delightful varieties, with every standalone episode primarily based on a number of the hottest tales from the New York Occasions column on which it’s primarily based.

Driver has labored in tv quite a few instances all through her profession. She most not too long ago appeared on NBC’s revival of “Will & Grace” and led the ABC single-cam comedy “Speechless.” She additionally starred within the FX sequence “The Riches,” for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination in 2008. Driver can also be a celebrated movie actress, having earned an Oscar nomination for her supporting position in “Good Will Searching.” Her different movie roles embody “Grosse Pointe Clean,” “Circle of Buddies,” “Massive Night time,” “Sleepers,” and “The Governess.” She is going to seem in Sony’s upcoming musical tackle “Cinderella” later this 12 months.

She is repped by CAA, Unbiased Expertise Group, Untitled Leisure, and Morris Yorn.

John Carney is the manager producer and showrunner of “Trendy Love.” Todd Hoffman, Trish Hofmann, and Anthony Bregman additionally function govt producers on Season 2, together with Sam Dolnick and Choire Sicha of The New York Occasions, with Sean Fogel serving as a producer. Daniel Jones, editor of the “Trendy Love” column, serves as consulting producer. The sequence is produced by Amazon Studios, Storied Media Group, Doubtless Story, and The New York Occasions.