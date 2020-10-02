Minor Dalit girl beheaded in UP, 3 accused arrested

Bhadohi: Three people have been arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. Dalit girl was found dead in a field. He was killed by crushing his head with stones. The three accused were arrested on Thursday. He has been identified as Kundan, Collector and Prince. All of them are residents of Gopiganj area of ​​Bhadohi. According to the police, all three have confessed to their crime. A spokesman for Bhadohi police said that there was enmity between the girl’s family and the accused, and the accused had threatened the victim’s family to suffer dire consequences on Monday. On Thursday, the accused found the girl alone in the field and murdered her. When the girl’s brother went to find her, she was found dead in the field. Police said the girl’s head was crushed with stone. Also Read – Balrampur Gangrape PM Report: Such a tragedy from a 22-year-old girl, who heard shook soul, this big disclosure in PM report

Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said, the girl's head was hit with stones. Post mortem report is awaited. The girl was a resident of Chakrajamaram Tiwaripur village of Gopiganj police station area. The family has feared that he was killed after being sexually abused. However, rape can be confirmed only after the post mortem report. A team of forensic experts and Crime Branch officials have also reached the village to gather evidence and investigate the case. Bhadohi incident has come at a time when there is outrage across the country due to the incident in Hathras. A 19-year-old Dalit girl was strangled after her alleged rape in Hathras. The police has now denied that he was raped. However, the victim said in a video message that she was sexually assaulted.

Earlier on Tuesday, hours after the death of Hathras victim, a 22-year-old Dalit girl was also raped and vandalized in Balrampur district. He too died on the way to the hospital. Earlier, two minor girls were raped on Thursday in Bulandshahar and Azamgarh districts. According to reports, in Azamgarh, an 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbor in Jeyanpur area. In Bulandshahr, a teenager was allegedly raped by his neighbor in Kakor area on Wednesday night.