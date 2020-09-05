Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of preventing corona virus infection, a gang rape case occurred 6 months ago during lockdown. The most embarrassing aspect in this case is that the accused include policemen and electronic media persons. Three policemen and two people from electronic media are also among the accused. The case of gang rape in the capital of Odisha during the lockdown in March and April has now surfaced. Also Read – Bihar Crime: Four youth gang-raped a 15-year-old Dalit girl, viral video creates sensation

On Saturday, the matter came to light when the girl’s mother recently lodged an FIR at the Women’s Police Station. Police said seven people gang-raped a minor girl in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. Three policemen and two people from electronic media are also among the accused. The police gave information about this on Saturday. Also Read – Nizamuddin Dargah News: Nizamuddin Dargah to open from tomorrow, know what are the guidelines for entry …

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Umashankar Das said the girl’s mother had lodged an FIR on August 30 in connection with the gang rape at the women’s police station. The DCP said, “On 30 August, a woman filed a case at the Women’s Police Station alleging that her minor girl was raped in March and April. On this basis, a case has been registered under various sections and under the PASCO Act. ” Also Read – SSR Case Latest Update: NCB team rushes Shouvik and Miranda to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for medical test

In her complaint, the woman has said that two policemen and two people of electronic media and two security personnel have been involved in this whole case.

Investigation has revealed that the girl has also stated her statement that a policeman and two of his associates are involved in this illusion. The DCP said that the matter has been referred to the department investigating atrocities against women.