Minor victim of gang rape commits suicide in Chhattisgarh, family accuses police, investigation begins

Raipur: About three months ago a 17-year-old teenager, who allegedly suffered gang rape, committed suicide in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh. After receiving the information of the incident from the police, he has registered a case and started investigation. Police officials of Kondagaon district said on Wednesday that we have received information from local media reports today that on July 19 in Dhanora police station area, five people allegedly gang-raped a minor teenager, after which he committed suicide.

Officials said that the police had no information about the incident before, nor did anyone give any complaint. But, the teenager's uncle says that he had informed the police, but no action was taken. The Inspector General of Bastar Region, Sundarraj P, said that the police had received information that a girl had committed suicide after rape in Dhanora police station area of ​​Kondagaon district a few months ago. After the information, the Superintendent of Police and other officers of the district reached there today.

The police officer said that the girl's family has informed the police that on July 19, the girl had gone to attend the ceremony in nearby Kanagaon with her family members. At around 11 pm that night, two boys from the village took him to a nearby forest and raped him by five other people there.

The next day after the incident, the victim returned to her house without telling anyone and she committed suicide by hanging herself. The police officer said that after the death of the girl, she was buried by the unknown family members after the incident with the girl.

Sundararaj said that after getting information about the rape of the girl, the body of the girl was taken out in the presence of the police and the Tehsildar and she has been sent for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to identify the accused by registering an FIR in this regard.

Here, the girl’s uncle told local journalists that after the girl’s suicide, two boys from the village had told that her niece was raped by some people in Kanagaon. The girl’s uncle told that after two days, the SHO of Dhanora police station called him to the police station and asked why he did not inform the police about the incident.

He said that the Thanedar assured to register a case in this regard. But no further action was taken. But Inspector General of Police Sunderraj said that after the girl’s suicide, the police team had gone to the village but the family members said that they would later file a complaint. Police say that one of the suspected accused is also a friend of a teenager, but the family members did not give this information to the police, having knowledge. He said that the victim’s father also attempted suicide, but he was saved.

Here the state government has issued a release stating that a case has been registered on the complaint of the girl’s family and three accused are being interrogated. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a five-member special research team is being constituted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police, Kondagaon.