Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s big statement about Haj pilgrimage – this hint …

Haj Yatra News: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday that Haj-2021 will depend on national-international guidelines related to the Coronavirus epidemic. Along with this, a final decision will be taken, giving priority to the safety of the people. He also said that Haj Committee of India and other Indian agencies will start receiving applications for Haj next year and other preparations soon. Also Read – The application process for Haj 2021 will start soon, waiting for Saudi Arabia guidelines

Presiding over the digital review meeting regarding Haj-2021, Naqvi said, ‘The next Haj is to be held in the month of June-July. However, a final review will be taken on the Hajj 2021, giving a thorough review of the Corona disaster and its effects and giving priority to the guidelines of the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of India. A formal announcement will be made regarding the application and other procedures. Also Read – Local to Global: ‘Hunar Haat’ will start in different cities of the country, indigenous toys will be the main attraction

Naqvi said, “Due to the Corona epidemic, there can be a big change in the Haj arrangements keeping in mind the guidelines. These include housing, traffic, health and other arrangements in India and Saudi Arabia. ”He said that the safety of Haj pilgrims is the priority of the government due to Corona. The Government of India and other related agencies will make necessary arrangements in this direction. The government and the Haj Committee have started necessary action in this regard. Also Read – Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, said- people took precautions at religious places, gave message to the world

Naqvi said, ‘The result of 100 per cent digital Haj system of India is that 2100 crores of one lakh 23 thousand people who are not going on Haj 2020 due to Corona have been returned through DBT without any deduction. The Saudi Arabian government has also returned about Rs 100 crore of Haj pilgrims traffic for 2018-19. ”The Saudi Arabian government approved a limited number of Haj this year due to the Corona crisis epidemic. Due to this, Haj pilgrims could not go from India.

(input language)