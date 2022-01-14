Minute by minute: After the cancellation of his visa, Novak Djokovic faces a decisive hearing in Australia

Eight days after Australia decided to withdraw the visa for the first time to Novak Djokovic, which prevented their participation in the Australian Open, the immigration minister Alex Hawke has again withdrawn the visa to number 1 in world tennis, after the decision of the Anthony Kelly to reverse the government decision to reverse the first cancellation. Follow everything that happens live with minute by minute local time (GMT +11).

20:52: THE HEARING STARTED

The hearing before Judge Anthony Kelly has begun.

8:27 PM: THERE WILL BE A DJOKOVIC HEARING TONIGHT

After the number 1 in the world received the news of a new cancellation of his visa, the Federal Circuit Court reported that a hearing will be held at 8:45 p.m. local time to resolve the case. The court will broadcast the hearing live from its YouTube channel. Judge Anthony Kelly, who oversaw the first visa annulment of Nolewill preside over the hearing.

17:52: DJOKOVIC’S VISA WAS CANCELED AGAIN

The Australian Immigration Minister, Alex Hawke, canceled this Friday again the visa of the number one tennis player in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, which gives way to his deportation. “Today I have exercised my powers under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa for reasons of health and public order, considering it to be in the public interest,” Hawke said in a statement.

Article in development…

