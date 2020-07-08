Minzy Describes Her Close Bond With Sandara Park, Following Their Touching TV Reunion On “Video Star”

Minzy talked about showing on her first discuss present in eight years!

On July 7, Minzy guested on the MBC Every1 present “Video Star,” which is co-hosted by her fellow former 2NE1 member Sandara Park. On this system, she talked about auditioning at YG and SM, malicious feedback, being labeled a “traitor” after leaving 2NE1, and extra. She additionally introduced Sandara Park to tears with a transferring message of gratitude for all Sandara Park did for the group.

After the present, Minzy spoke to Xportsnews concerning the expertise. She mentioned, “I used to be a bit nervous as a result of it was my first time happening a chat present in eight years, however the 4 MCs took excellent care of me as if I used to be their actual youthful sister and made me really feel snug, so I used to be in a position to fortunately chat and I had fun.”

She additionally spoke about expressing her because of Sandara Park. Minzy mentioned, “Her being along with me reassured me and I relied on her loads. I used to be very fearful as a result of it was my first selection present look in a very long time, however I used to be grateful as a result of she supported me loads all through the filming.”

Minzy continued, “Earlier than the published, she stored cheering me on by saying, ‘I’m actually excited for it. Our maknae [youngest member] is so good at all the pieces. I’m not fearful even within the slightest.’ She gave me braveness and was a fantastic supply of energy for me.”

“It was so nice that there was a possibility for us to be collectively once more whereas we’re every working onerous at our personal work,” she mentioned. “Since we will now perceive how one another feels and relate to one another with out even saying a phrase, she’s somebody who’s very reassuring and supportive for me.”

After making her latest solo comeback with the only “Pretty,” Minzy has talked optimistically a number of occasions throughout her promotions about the opportunity of a 2NE1 reunion.

Minzy mentioned, “I believe followers additionally actually miss 2NE1 they usually’re trying again once more on the previous valuable recollections of us collectively on stage. I hope that there’ll sometime be a possibility for us to all get collectively once more.”

Lastly, Minzy shared that she’s getting ready to return with new music quickly. She went on to say, “I additionally need to tackle lots of totally different challenges if I get one other good alternative like ‘Video Star’ once more. I believe there might be an opportunity for me to carry out on-line for abroad followers. Please look ahead to it.”

