Minzy, Jamie, And EXID’s Solji Talk About Malicious Comments And More + Sandara Park Cries Over Minzy’s Message To Her

The July 7 episode of “Video Star” featured friends Minzy, Jamie (Park Jimin), and EXID’s Solji opening up about malicious feedback, their careers, and extra.

The hosts requested Minzy if it’s true that she actually auditioned for each YG Leisure and SM Leisure on the identical day.

“Once I received a dance contest, I obtained a casting provide from YG,” responded Minzy. “The humorous factor was that I used to be additionally contacted by SM. I went to audition at SM first.” Her fellow 2NE1 member Sandara Park is a co-host of the present, and he or she expressed her shock after studying this element.

When requested if her senior artists at YG had taken excellent care of her, Minzy shared, “G-Dragon and Taeyang mentioned because it was my first time in Seoul, they needed to present me a tour of the town. I went with them and Sandara to the theme park in Jamsil.” Sandara Park additionally reminisced about how they’d purchased them meals too.

Solji shared, “I first debuted in 2006, which was a interval when there have been a number of feminine vocalists like SeeYa and Brown Eyed Ladies. I debuted with 2NB, however we didn’t make it massive. Our idea was ‘the feminine Fly to the Sky.’”

Jamie additionally mentioned that the day or two earlier than her contract ended with JYP Leisure, the company’s founder Park Jin Younger apologized to her. She shared, “He mentioned to me, ‘I needed to strive a number of issues, however because you’re good at this and good at that too, I used to be very conflicted over what course to go in.’ He advised me that he was sorry that he hadn’t been capable of shortly determine that out. I believe that he was ready throughout these two years. Moderately than pressuring me by telling me to do that or that, he was extra so telling me to search out what I wish to do.” She mentioned that since he’d proven consideration for her as an artist, she was capable of finding her personal musical id and she shared her thanks.

When requested how she reacted when he mentioned that to her, she mentioned, “I bought actually choked up! I didn’t think about he would assume like that.”

Jamie was then inspired to say one thing to Park Jin Younger via a video message, and he or she seemed to be making an attempt to carry again tears as she started to talk. She mentioned to him, “You by no means pressured me and at all times advised me good issues, so now I’ve discovered the music that I wish to make. That makes me so grateful. I’m going to carry out cool and sincere music on stage, so please watch over me. I really like you.”

The idols additionally spoke about coping with extreme malicious feedback and extra through the years.

Solji shared that when she was on hiatus as a result of hyperthyroidism, malicious commenters had advised her she ought to go away the group and never hurt her group. She mentioned, “I used to be actually sick and resting, and I used to be already feeling actually sorry as a result of I couldn’t be with them. So after they mentioned that, I even thought, ‘Ought to I actually go away?’ I believe I used to be actually harm by these malicious feedback.”

When requested if she’d spoken about it along with her fellow members, she mentioned she had. “I believe all of us cried over it,” she mentioned. “The members had been purposely not contacting me as a result of they didn’t wish to strain me or make me really feel sorry. And since they had been busy whereas selling and I didn’t need them to be being attentive to me, I used to be simply pondering, ‘I have to get higher quickly.’”

Solji additionally spoke about the way it felt to need to cease selling due to her well being points. Solji spent a yr and a half on hiatus and underwent orbital decompression surgical procedure, and a yr in the past she was advised that she’s made a full restoration.

“I debuted early in life and I additionally had a protracted interval the place I used to be unknown,” she mentioned. “Then once I grew to become an idol once more and was doing effectively, I out of the blue grew to become in poor health. It made me assume so many issues, like, ‘Why is that this occurring?’ I can smile now, however on the time I used to be actually struggling.”

She went on to say that she’s been contacted by individuals via direct messages on social media who’ve the identical signs as her and ask for recommendation on the place to go for remedy. “I reply to all of them,” she mentioned. “After they see how I bought via it and am capable of work once more now, it makes them assume, ‘She was fighting it however she’s working once more now. I can try this too.’ I wish to present them that, so it makes me work more durable.”

Minzy was requested about malicious feedback that she obtained too.

“The factor that harm me probably the most was individuals commenting, ‘She’s severely ugly, how may she be a singer?’” she mentioned. “I believed that to be a singer, you needed to be good at singing. I used to be very harm once I noticed these issues at such a younger age. It made me assume, ‘Am I actually that ugly?’” Solji empathized along with her as she mentioned, “I bought these feedback quite a bit too.”

The hosts then introduced up how Jamie was within the information for the best way she handles the sexual harassment she’s handled on-line.

“It was so extreme,” Jamie mentioned. She defined that she was extra shocked than indignant over the messages she obtained over social media, describing her shock over “somebody dwelling on the identical earth as me, with a mind similar to me, sending these issues.”

“One factor they’d do was ship photographs of me that they’d edited,” she mentioned. “Or they’d examine my physique to some form of fruit. They placed on full-body latex and ship me a video of that, they usually even made moaning noises.”

She described how for the reason that individual hadn’t bought the shocked response from her that they’d been anticipating, they stored making completely different IDs and sending her related issues. She then defined why she’d determined to report them. “It wasn’t that I used to be having a tough time over it,” she clarified. “I needed it to simply finish it after they’d despatched it to me; I didn’t need them to ship it to different individuals.”

Subsequent, Minzy talked about being the topic of hate and rumors after leaving 2NE1. “We had a extremely lengthy hiatus,” she mentioned. “To be sincere, we had been a gaggle with solely two full albums.”

Host Kim Sook was shocked by this remark since 2NE1 is recognized for having so many hit songs. Sandara Park defined that this was as a result of a lot of the b-sides on their albums had finished effectively.

“I used to be having a tough time due to the hiatus,” mentioned Minzy. “Personally, I used to be additionally depressed and really burdened due to that. Then after I left the group, individuals known as me a ‘traitor.’ The rumors and false experiences unfold. Actually, that was the toughest factor for me to deal with. I used to be 22 years previous on the time. I believe I simply didn’t have a look at the media on-line for fairly some time, as a result of it was too onerous for me to cope with.”

Minzy then mentioned that there was one thing she needed to say to Sandara Park. “Once I watched Sandara, as a co-worker, I noticed what number of various things she does, how she takes on new challenges and grows,” mentioned Minzy, and Sandara Park started to cry virtually as quickly as her buddy started talking.

Minzy additionally started to get choked up as she mentioned, “I believe that gave me a number of power after we had been going via a hiatus.” The present famous in a caption that 2NE1 skilled a three-year break.

Sandara Park’s fellow hosts shared that she doesn’t often discuss different individuals however she’d spoken quite a bit about her worries about Minzy’s look on the present that day, like a member of the family would.

“She was the mother in our group,” mentioned Minzy. “She was at all times taking good care of us and looking for us.”

Sandara Park tearfully mentioned, “I’m not the kind of one who exhibits affection, so it’s solely recently that I’ve expressed myself quite a bit. I do issues like sending hearts in messages. After we had been selling, I really feel like I wasn’t capable of handle you, our youngest member, quite a bit. I felt very sorry. It will need to have been so onerous for you at such a younger age. I remorse that.”

“Video Star” airs each Tuesday on MBC at 8:30 p.m. KST.

Supply (1) (2) (3)