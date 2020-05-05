General News

Minzy Signals Her New Start With 1st Teaser Photo For Single “Pretty”

May 5, 2020
Minzy is coming again quickly!

On Could 4, Minzy revealed that she’ll quickly be releasing a brand new single titled “Pretty,” and she or he shared a phenomenal first teaser picture.

Minzy introduced in a dwell broadcast final week that she personally wrote the lyrics for her new single!

This might be Minzy’s first single since her departure from the company The Music Works following a authorized dispute. Minzy’s most up-to-date launch was the one “All of You Say,” which she shared in December 2018.

A launch date has not but been shared for Minzy’s new single. Keep tuned for updates!

