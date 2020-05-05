Minzy Signals Her New Start With 1st Teaser Photo For Single “Pretty”

Minzy is coming again quickly!

On Could 4, Minzy revealed that she’ll quickly be releasing a brand new single titled “Pretty,” and she or he shared a phenomenal first teaser picture.

Minzy introduced in a dwell broadcast final week that she personally wrote the lyrics for her new single!

This might be Minzy’s first single since her departure from the company The Music Works following a authorized dispute. Minzy’s most up-to-date launch was the one “All of You Say,” which she shared in December 2018.

A launch date has not but been shared for Minzy’s new single. Keep tuned for updates!