Minzy Talks About Her Changing Public Picture, How She Eats Wholesome, And More

On June 29, Minzy appeared on the SBS PowerFM radio present “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time” to speak about how her public picture has modified over time, why she writes her personal lyrics, weight-reduction plan, and extra.

First, Minzy spoke concerning the modifications in her look. She mentioned, “Prior to now, I at all times had quick hair. The ‘lady crush’ vibes had been sturdy. Now, I’ve grown my hair out, and I put on clothes, so individuals ask me if I’m actually Gong Minzy.”

Minzy revealed that she had no real interest in dolling herself up ever since she was younger. “I simply wore regardless of the stylists gave me,” she mentioned. “These days, I’m thinking about vogue. I’ve began to take note of my vogue extra, and I’m making an attempt many new issues.”

Minzy additionally talked about how troublesome the three years away from the business felt to her earlier than she launched her latest track “LOVELY.” She mentioned, “I used to be depressed, and I wanted my coronary heart to relaxation. At any time when I felt that manner, I believed to myself that I ought to write lyrics about how I really feel.”

She continued, “I slowly started to write my very own lyrics, and that healed me. I hope those that really feel the identical manner as me will have the ability to heal after listening to my music.”

When requested about what she has been thinking about lately, Minzy answered, “Currently, I’ve been into barley grass. I’m into wholesome meals. I used to be targeted on my weight loss plan as a result of I wanted to go on music exhibits, and that’s how I began to eat barley grass.”

She added, “Barley grass is nice for my bowel actions. I’m the kind to maintain consuming one thing as soon as I’m hooked.”

In response to a listener who revealed that they’re weight-reduction plan however love ice cream an excessive amount of, Minzy responded, “I like ice cream too. Nonetheless, I dieted quite a bit since I used to be younger, so I habitually handle what I eat. I don’t eat ice cream until I need it actually badly. When that occurs and I eat slightly bit, I really feel higher.”

Minzy additionally talked about how her tomboy idea from the previous didn’t resemble her true self. She mentioned, “I needed to communicate up quite a bit, however I couldn’t due to my idea.”

But, Minzy expressed her eternal love for her job. “I loved dancing ever since I used to be little,” she mentioned. “It’s so thrilling and enjoyable that I like doing it as my job.”

Minzy continued, “I nonetheless have a darkish aspect to me every time I dance. I can dance with a distinct vibe for each track, however I nonetheless have that behavior of being darkish.” She joked, “I’ve to point out off beautiful facial expressions for my latest track, however embarrassingly sufficient, I had an evil and rebellious smile on my face.”

Try the music video for “LOVELY” right here!

