MipTV Parent Reed Exhibitions Cancels London Book Fair Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The London Book Fair has been canceled amid rising considerations across the unfold of coronavirus within the U.Okay.

Organizer Reed Exhibitions — the father or mother group of MipTV operator Reed Midem — introduced Wednesday that the occasion, which was set to happen March 10-12, has been known as off following the “escalation” of COVID-19 in Europe.

The annual occasion, hosted at London’s Olympia convention centre, hosts 14,000 guests, and sees 1,600 exhibitors negotiating rights and gross sales of content material throughout print in addition to audio, TV, movie and digital channels.

In an announcement launched Wednesday morning, organizers mentioned: “The consequences, precise and projected, of coronavirus have gotten evident throughout all points of our lives right here within the U.Okay. and the world over, with a lot of our members dealing with journey restrictions.”

Reed Exhibitions mentioned it has been following U.Okay. authorities pointers and dealing with the rolling recommendation from public well being authorities and different organizations, however “with reluctance” has determined to name time on this 12 months’s occasion.

“We acknowledge that enterprise has to proceed. With this in thoughts, we’ll after all help and collaborate with exhibitors and guests to maintain our world shifting throughout this troublesome interval.”

Reed Exhibitions’ choice to cancel might predict the destiny of Cannes TV market MipTV, which is hanging within the stability because the business awaits a choice from Reed Midem as as to whether the embattled spring market will go on amid public well being considerations.

Reed Midem mentioned Monday it’s “monitoring the state of affairs” after the French authorities banned indoor gatherings of greater than 5,000 folks as a part of efforts to include the nation’s coronavirus outbreak. Final 12 months, 9,500 attended MipTV.

A call from the enterprise is believed to be imminent.

Coronavirus has to this point claimed 85 lives throughout Europe, with the vast majority of circumstances and deaths originating in Italy, the place 80 deaths have been reported up to now. France has seen 4 fatalities from the virus, whereas the U.Okay. has reported 51 circumstances, however no deaths.