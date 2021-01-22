Mira Furlan Useless: ‘Babylon 5,’ ‘Misplaced’ Actress Dies at 65

Mira Furlan, finest recognized for her roles as Delenn on “Babylon 5” and Danielle Rousseau on “Misplaced,” died on Wednesday. She was 65.

Her Twitter account introduced the information on Thursday, and “Babylon 5” creator J. Michael Straczynski posted a tribute to the actress later that evening.

Whereas a reason behind loss of life has but not been revealed, Straczynski stated the solid and crew of “Babylon 5” had “recognized for a while now that Mira’s well being was fading.” “We saved hoping that she would enhance,” he wrote. “In a gaggle e mail despatched to the solid some time again, I heard that she is perhaps bettering.”

Nonetheless, Straczynski stated he later acquired the decision from “Babylon 5” co-star Peter Jurasik that Furlan’s husband, director Goran Gajić, was “bringing her house.”

“Mira was a great and sort lady, a stunningly proficient performer, and a good friend to everybody within the solid and crew of ‘Babylon 5,’ and we’re all devastated by the information,” he wrote. “The solid members with whom she was particularly shut because the present’s finish will want room to course of this second, so please be light if they’re unresponsive for a time. We have now been down this street too usually, and it solely will get tougher.”

It’s a evening of nice unhappiness, for our good friend and comrade had gone down the street the place we can not attain her. However as with all issues, we’ll meet up with her in time, and I imagine she can have many tales to inform us, and lots of new roles to share with the universe. pic.twitter.com/HyQlqyC19v — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) January 22, 2021

Furlan was born within the former Yugoslavia, the place she had a variety of stage roles and was a part of the Croatian Nationwide Theatre, and emigrated to the U.S. in 1991. She joined house opera “Babylon 5” as Delenn, the Minbari ambassador to the titular house station, in 1993, and would go on to star within the sequence for its full 5 seasons. In 2004, she made her debut in ABC’s megahit “Misplaced” as Danielle Rousseau, a scientist who’d been shipwrecked on the present’s mysterious island 16 years earlier than the crash of the Oceanic Flight 815. She recurred all through the sequence over its subsequent few seasons.

Furlan continued to behave by means of final 12 months, and racked up dozens of credit throughout movie and TV all through her life. Her movie credit embrace Emir Kusturica’s Oscar-nominated “When Father Was Away on Enterprise,” “Fantastic thing about Vice,” “Three For Happiness” and “Within the Jaws of Life.”

She is survived by Gajić and their son, Marko Lav Gajić.