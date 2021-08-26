Mira Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Message For Daughter Misha



It’s been part a decade since Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had been blessed with their first child and it indisputably is a large explanation why to rejoice. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and in 2016 Misha got here into their lives. Quickly after, in 2018, Zain was once born. Smartly, the circle of relatives is entire now and appears cute on every occasion all of them come to a decision to step out in combination. These days marks the 5th birthday of Misha and at the instance of the similar, Mira took to social media to proportion a different word from each her and Shahid’s aspect for his or her daughter along side an image of her cake.

She wrote, “Our existence started to play technicolour while you had been born my darling Misha.Stay shining, be at liberty and succeed in for the celebs and the rainbows. You’re the gentle of our lives sweetheart. The Lord’s Grace in abundance and love ceaselessly. Mumma and Papa,” Now how cute is that?