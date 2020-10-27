Mira Nair’s ‘A Suitable Boy’ Heads to Acorn TV in U.S. and Canada

AMC Networks-backed streamer Acorn TV has snapped up North American rights to Mira Nair’s acclaimed interval drama “A Suitable Boy.”

The eagerly anticipated deal, which was brokered with producer Lookout Level (“Warfare And Peace,” “Les Misérables”) and distributor BBC Studios, will see Acorn TV premiere the collection to audiences in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 7.

The six-part drama lately closed the Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition — the primary tv title to accomplish that — and additionally screened as a part of AFI Fest’s ‘Particular Shows’ program. An adaptation of the eponymous Vikram Seth novel, which weighs in at round 1,349 pages, “A Suitable Boy” was tailored by “Warfare and Peace” scribe Andrew Davies. Seth additionally served as an government producer on the present.

Set in post-Partition North India in 1951, “A Suitable Boy” tells the story of spirited 19-year-old college scholar Lata Mehra (rising star Tanya Maniktala) as she comes of age similtaneously the nation is carving out its identification as an impartial nation and making ready to go to the polls for its first democratic common election. Caught between previous traditions and new concepts, Lata should cope with her overbearing mom (Mahira Kakkar) who’s hell-bent on discovering her an acceptable husband.

In the meantime, related to Lata by way of their siblings’ marriage, wayward Maan (Ishaan Khatter) falls head over heels for courtesan singer Saeeda Bai, performed by Indian display screen icon Tabu, and the outcomes are catastrophic for a complete group.

“A Suitable Boy” aired throughout July and August on BBC One in the U.Okay., the place it was obtained positively by British audiences. The present crammed BBC One’s flagship Sunday evening drama slot, the place the sight of an all-Indian forged on display screen in prime time was a refreshing victory for illustration in U.Okay. tv. Finally, the manufacturing was one of the costly commissions for the Beeb, with an estimated funds of round £16 million ($20.8 million).

The present additionally marked “Monsoon Marriage ceremony” and “The Namesake” filmmaker Nair’s directorial debut in tv.

“Vikram tells the story of a free India and our folks with wit, readability and love — I’m deeply honored to be the one bringing this intimate, epic story of an unseen India to the world,” stated Nair. “As we speak, ‘A Suitable Boy’ is timelier than ever. With a mixture of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, capturing completely on location in palaces, villages and streets throughout northern India, we’ll maintain the historical past and dream of an alternate India alive.”

The collection was picked up by Netflix globally again in July (and launched on Oct. 23), however the deal notably excluded the U.S. and Canada, which means the acquisition is a significant coup for Acorn TV. The SVOD, which was acquired by AMC Networks in 2018 through the corporate’s buy of RLJ Leisure, specializes in British and worldwide tv with greater than 1 million subscribers in the U.S and Canada, in addition to viewership in the U.Okay., Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

Don Klees, senior vice chairman of programming for Acorn TV, stated, “’A Suitable Boy’ is without doubt one of the most wanted interval dramas in latest years, so Acorn TV is thrilled to associate with BBC Studios to deliver Mira Nair’s luxurious, gorgeously-filmed interval drama to U.S. audiences. With acclaimed screenwriter Andrew Davies adapting the landmark novel, stunning places and an unimaginable forged, the six-part collection is the newest instance of the high-quality interval dramas that Britain has excelled at for many years and U.S. and Canadian audiences are certain to love.”

Damian Keogh, managing director of producer Lookout Level, stated, “Mira, Andrew and Vikram are three of the world’s best inventive minds and they’ve come collectively to create one thing very particular. It is a visually wealthy collection filled with humanity, which brings to life an India we’ve by no means seen earlier than and places centre stage two younger characters embarking on eventful journeys of self-discovery as they arrive of age. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Acorn TV to showcase this stunning, enduring, relatable story to audiences throughout North America.”

Extra government producers on the present embody Religion Penhale, Laura Lankester, and Will Johnston for Lookout Level; Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth, who have been additionally the producers of the collection; in addition to Mona Qureshi and Ayela Butt for the BBC. BBC Studios is distributing internationally.