Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifter) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mirabai Chanu is an Indian weightlifter who has lately received Sliver medal in Olympics 2020 in Ladies’s 49 kg weightlifting. She has been commemorated with the Khel Ratna Award via President Ram Nath Kovind. She is amongst two individuals who got the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the rustic’s best possible sports activities honor within the yr 2018.

Delivery & Early Existence

Mirabai Chanu used to be born on 8 August 1994 in Nongpok Kakching village, 20 km from Imphal, Manipur. She is the youngest of her 6 siblings. Her circle of relatives isn’t financially succesful. Mirabai needed to pass to the mountains to select wooden along with her brother Saikhom Santomba Meitei because of deficient monetary situation. All through this time her age used to be simplest 12 years. Her early training used to be finished within the village itself.

Bio

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty No longer Identified School No longer Identified Instructional Qualification Graduate Energetic Years 2014-Provide Awards Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for Weightlifting (2018)

Padma Shri (2018)

2018 Commonwealth Video games (Gold Medal)

2014 Commonwealth Video games (Silver Medal)

2020 Olympic Video games (Silver Medal)

and lots of extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top In Ft : 4′ 9″ Ft

In Meter : 1.5 m Weight In Kg : 49 Kg

In Pound : 108 lbs Determine Dimension 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Travelling

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Some Info About Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu used to be born and taken up in Imphal, Manipur.

Her trainer is Kunjarani Devi, who has been a countrywide stage weightlifting participant.

Chanu received the Below-15 identify on the age of simply 12 and turned into a junior champion on the age of 17.

Her circle of relatives may now not purchase iron bars because of now not being financially succesful, so she persevered her coaching via making bars from bricks.

Within the yr 2014, Mirabai received the silver medal within the 48 kg class on the Glasgow Commonwealth Video games.

Mirabai had certified for Rio Olympics in 2016 however didn’t get any medal on this Olympics.

Within the yr 2018, Mirabai used to be commemorated with the Padma Shri award via the Executive of India. The similar yr, she has awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, India’s best possible sports activities award via President Ram Nath Kovind.

She begins the day with yoga.

She had participated in an interplay with Top Minister Narendra Modi with the purpose of caring for her health and well being all the way through the Corona lockdown.

She is a large fan of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

